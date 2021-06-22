Power pole goes through car’s windshield after crash in Huntersville, no injuries reported

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A power pole could be seen piercing through a car’s front windshield after a crash in Huntersville Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Gilead Road near Meadowlake Church before 4 p.m.

Mecklenburg EMS says nobody was taken by ambulance from this crash and fire officials did not mention any injuries.

*CRASH* Our Station 2 is clearing from an MVC, Gilead Road near Meadowlake Church, a car versus power pole. There are some power outages following this crash until the pole can be repaired. Use caution in the area and #Yield to responding agencies. #MoveOver #CLTtraffic pic.twitter.com/2dikkSuQqX — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) June 22, 2021

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, there would be some power outages following this crash until the pole could be repaired.

Drivers were asked to use caution in the area and yield to responding agencies until the scene was clear.

