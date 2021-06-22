Power pole goes through car’s windshield after crash in Huntersville, no injuries reported
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A power pole could be seen piercing through a car’s front windshield after a crash in Huntersville Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened on Gilead Road near Meadowlake Church before 4 p.m.
Mecklenburg EMS says nobody was taken by ambulance from this crash and fire officials did not mention any injuries.
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, there would be some power outages following this crash until the pole could be repaired.
Drivers were asked to use caution in the area and yield to responding agencies until the scene was clear.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.