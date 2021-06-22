NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Power pole goes through car’s windshield after crash in Huntersville, no injuries reported

The crash happened on Gilead Road near Meadowlake Church before 4 p.m.
The crash happened on Gilead Road near Meadowlake Church before 4 p.m.(Huntersville Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A power pole could be seen piercing through a car’s front windshield after a crash in Huntersville Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Gilead Road near Meadowlake Church before 4 p.m.

Mecklenburg EMS says nobody was taken by ambulance from this crash and fire officials did not mention any injuries.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, there would be some power outages following this crash until the pole could be repaired.

Drivers were asked to use caution in the area and yield to responding agencies until the scene was clear.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte
I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte
The incident happened on The Plaza at 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a robbery call and found...
$50K reward offered after Duke Energy worker robbed, shot in east Charlotte
According to East Rowan High School’s football team, former player Caleb Jarvis lost his life...
High school football player dies in crash in Rowan County
Chandler Morgan gets engaged, Source: Jolie Starr
Congrats! WBTV’s Chandler Morgan gets engaged. See the photos
Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson
Suspects connected to five deaths charged with attempted murder, arson in separate York County incident

Latest News

The complaint accuses the Mississippi Commissioner of Revenue of violating the people’s freedom...
Atheists, humanists sue over Mississippi’s ‘In God We Trust’ license plates
Cheryl and Eric Dearmon are joined by Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant with the “Discover a...
Kannapolis receives gift of two public art sculptures
Recommendation maintains 74-cent tax rate to fund $297 million budget
Cabarrus Commissioners pass budget aimed at schools and workforce needs
US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports...
Nike Running Camp launches speed development camp in Salisbury