North Carolina to hold first $1M vaccine cash drawing Wednesday morning

By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is set to hold the first of four $1 million vaccine cash drawings on Wednesday morning.

This will be the first random number generator drawing for the Summer Cash Drawing and Summer Cash 4 College Drawing. 

The drawings are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back get-out-the-vaccine campaign to increase awareness of the availability and safety of COVID-19 vaccines and encourage North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as they can.

The drawing will take place 10 a.m. at the North Carolina Education Lottery on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

After the numbers are drawn for both contests, NCDHHS will determine the identities of the vaccinated individuals that correspond to those numbers. NCDHHS will then verify that the individuals do not fall under any exclusions from participation in the program and contact the individuals to get their consent to receive the funds and release their identities.

This process may take several days. No identifying details will be revealed prior to that.

The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will run June 23–Aug. 4. Random number generator drawings will take place every other week on Wednesdays starting June 23. New entries will close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing.

All winners will be announced once they are verified.

North Carolinians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize.

Youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into four drawings to win $125,000 towards post-secondary education. The $125,000 can be used at any post-secondary institution and is awarded in the form of a NC 529 account. 

The odds of winning are dependent upon the total number of eligible entries at the time of each drawing. 

Learn more about the $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings at SummerVaxCash.com.

