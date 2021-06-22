Nike Running Camp launches speed development camp in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Nike Running Camps, a subsidiary of US Sports Camps, the largest provider of sports camps in the world, has announced the launch of its first Speed Development Camp in Salisbury, July 15 - 16, 2021.

The Nike Speed Development Camp at Salisbury High School will offer instruction for both individual and team sport athletes, demonstrating a series of drills aimed at teaching correct running mechanics for optimum performance.

Directing the program is James Daniels, who has over 30 years of experience as a USATF Certified Level II Coach in the sprints, hurdles, and relays, as well as being a respected clinician, speed development coach, a USATF high-performance coach & biomechanical analyst, and a strength and conditioning coach.

“We are thrilled to launch our first Speed Development Camp with Coach Daniels at Salisbury High School this summer,” says Tim Phelan, VP of Running/Track and Field US Sports Camps. “Coach Daniels brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as a coach and clinician, creating a camp designed for both individual and team sport athletes, who want to develop speed, agility, and quickness in the off-season.”

“I am delighted Nike Running Camps is going to bring such a high-level sports skill development opportunity for all RSS athletes to Salisbury High School this summer,” stated Superintendent Dr. Tony B. Watlington. “I also see this as an economic development opportunity for the city of Salisbury and Rowan County, and I am very hopeful this will be the first of many opportunities for regional, state, and national athletic and academic events in the future.”

This event will also shine a light on the wealth of available resources in Rowan County.

“This is really exciting news for our community. We know we have great folks in Rowan County but we also have a long storied history of being an epicenter of athletic talent,” shared Chairman of the Rowan County Commissioners, Greg Edds.

“We’re excited about the opportunity this will bring to our county and our talented young athletes.” Mayor of Salisbury, Karen Alexander added, “I am very excited about this camp for our youth this summer. Thank you to RSSS for bringing this to our community. It provides a healthy exercise outlet and skill building opportunity.”

This 2-day Speed Development Camp offers 10 hours of instruction for both individual and team sport athletes, age 10-18, providing campers with drills that reinforce proper mechanics to improve their overall performance, force production, and agility, designed to translate to all sports and benefit all athletes, regardless of age or skill level.

Campers, coaches, and parents interested in the NIKE Speed Development Camp can visit https://www.ussportscamps.com/running or call (800) 645-3226. Any Rowan-Salisbury School System student wishing to attend the camp may use discount code SDSB for a discounted rate.

