NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash

By Kristi Coleman
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers shut down the Bonne Carre Spillway for five hours Tuesday.

According to the Department of Transportation Development, the wreck happened on I-10 Eastbound near mile marker 214 just before 9:30 a.m.

Two 18-wheelers were involved and LSP reported 50-60 gallons of diesel spilled.

All lanes were reopened at 2:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Stuck on the bridge, one man grabbed his fishing pole and decided to try his luck on the lake.

One woman says her daughter missed a flight to Disney while waiting in the traffic.

“We’ve been sitting here for more than 2 hours,” Kristan said. “10 year old missed her flight to Disney, 2 year old getting restless…please please hurry!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte
I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte
The incident happened on The Plaza at 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a robbery call and found...
$50K reward offered after Duke Energy worker robbed, shot in east Charlotte
According to East Rowan High School’s football team, former player Caleb Jarvis lost his life...
High school football player dies in crash in Rowan County
Chandler Morgan gets engaged, Source: Jolie Starr
Congrats! WBTV’s Chandler Morgan gets engaged. See the photos
Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson
Suspects connected to five deaths charged with attempted murder, arson in separate York County incident

Latest News

The crash happened on Gilead Road near Meadowlake Church before 4 p.m.
Power pole goes through car’s windshield after crash in Huntersville, no injuries reported
According to East Rowan High School’s football team, former player Caleb Jarvis lost his life...
High school football player dies in crash in Rowan County
An overturned tractor-trailer closed all lanes of N Tryon Street near uptown Charlotte Monday...
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks N Tryon Street near uptown
The incident happened on South Mint Street near the I-277 overpass. Charlotte-Mecklenburg...
CMPD investigating deadly crash near I-277 overpass in uptown Charlotte
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
One killed in head-on crash in Union County