Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers shut down the Bonne Carre Spillway for five hours Tuesday.

According to the Department of Transportation Development, the wreck happened on I-10 Eastbound near mile marker 214 just before 9:30 a.m.

Two 18-wheelers were involved and LSP reported 50-60 gallons of diesel spilled.

Traffic is being rerouted to Hwy 51 in Laplace. pic.twitter.com/ph4UucJ04b — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) June 22, 2021

All lanes were reopened at 2:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Stuck on the bridge, one man grabbed his fishing pole and decided to try his luck on the lake.

One woman says her daughter missed a flight to Disney while waiting in the traffic.

“We’ve been sitting here for more than 2 hours,” Kristan said. “10 year old missed her flight to Disney, 2 year old getting restless…please please hurry!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.