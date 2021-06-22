NC DHHS Flu
Man accused of robbing woman with baby at Gastonia convenience store

A man is being sought in a robbery at a Gastonia convenience store
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 50 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of robbing a mother at a Gastonia convince store is being sought.

The incident happened at the QuikTrip on E. Long Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Police say a woman was leaving her car with her baby with a man approached her and asked for baby formula. “As she began looking for the formula, the suspect grabbed her purse, ripped it off her shoulder, and began running behind the store,” police say.

A Good Samaritan went after the man and police say that’s when the suspect pointed a gun at the Good Samaritan.

The alleged robber was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a Reebok logo, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call officials at 704-866-6886.

