NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot videos involving Proud Boys

By CNN Staff
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - New videos released by the Department of Justice show what members of the Proud Boys were doing during the Capitol insurrection.

The footage is part of a federal case against Charles Donohoe, who is accused of leading the group on January 6.

One video shows a group of his co-defendants as they prepared to enter the building. Another video shows Donohoe and another suspect with police riot shields and another one captured what prosecutors say is the key moment when the group broke a police line and stormed the building.

In one piece of footage, prosecutors say Donohoe is seen wearing a red and white bandana, looking on as rioters took down four police officers on the Capitol’s stairwell.

The North Carolina man is not accused of entering the building, but he is facing conspiracy and other charges in a case accusing Proud Boys leaders of orchestrating the attack.

Donohoe has pleaded not guilty and is currently in jail.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte
I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte
According to East Rowan High School’s football team, former player Caleb Jarvis lost his life...
High school football player dies in crash in Rowan County
The incident happened on The Plaza at 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a robbery call and found...
$50K reward offered after Duke Energy worker robbed, shot in east Charlotte
Chandler Morgan gets engaged, Source: Jolie Starr
Congrats! WBTV’s Chandler Morgan gets engaged. See the photos
Customers frustrated while American Airlines forced to cancel flights due to labor shortage

Latest News

In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency medical...
Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic
Police lights file graphic.
3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect
The Department of Justice released videos showing members of Proud Boys during the Capitol...
GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases videos showing Proud Boys during the Capitol riots
South Carolina lawmakers are considering a new bill that would allow mental health...
SC bill allows mental health professionals to refuse care based on beliefs