First Alert Tuesday: Strong storms with damaging winds, heavy downpours possible

By Eric Thomas
Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front continues to press eastward and toward the Carolinas overnight and will likely fire off several rounds of thunderstorms on Tuesday across the entire region. 

Some storms could be strong enough to produce small hail and locally damaging winds. 

Stay weather aware through Tuesday evening.

Beyond, unusually mild air will return to the area for the second half of the week with lower humidity as well. 

Try to take advantage of this break as humidity will return again this weekend with showers and isolated storms dot the region again.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

