First Alert Tuesday: Scattered rain and storms will impact outdoor activities

By Jason Myers
Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a FIRST ALERT DAY, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas, bringing scattered rain and storms that will impact outdoor work and activities.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible for the late morning and afternoon hours. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

  • First Alert Tuesday: Scattered rain and storms; lower 80s
  • Wednesday – Friday: Drier and pleasant, with lower 80s
  • Weekend: Mid-80s, with late day storms possible

Drier and less muggy air develops tonight, with clearing skies and overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be a pleasant day, with more sunshine returning and less muggy conditions. Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

Thursday will remain pleasant and dry, with high temperatures around 82 degrees.

A few pop-up showers or storms may develop for Friday afternoon, with high temperatures around 84 degrees.

The weekend will feature high temperatures in the mid-80s, with scattered, late-day storms for Saturday and Sunday.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Stay weather aware throughout today!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Customers frustrated while American Airlines forced to cancel flights due to labor shortage

