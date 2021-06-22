First Alert Tuesday: Scattered rain and storms will impact outdoor activities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a FIRST ALERT DAY, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas, bringing scattered rain and storms that will impact outdoor work and activities.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible for the late morning and afternoon hours. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

First Alert Tuesday: Scattered rain and storms; lower 80s

Wednesday – Friday: Drier and pleasant, with lower 80s

Weekend: Mid-80s, with late day storms possible

Drier and less muggy air develops tonight, with clearing skies and overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be a pleasant day, with more sunshine returning and less muggy conditions. Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

Today is a First Alert Day, due to scattered rain and storms that will impact outdoor activities. A few storms may become strong to severe.. Pleasant and drier weather returns for Wednesday, with high temperatures around 80°. #wbtv pic.twitter.com/1IDoXUYsAL — Jason Myers (@JMyersWeather) June 22, 2021

Thursday will remain pleasant and dry, with high temperatures around 82 degrees.

A few pop-up showers or storms may develop for Friday afternoon, with high temperatures around 84 degrees.

The weekend will feature high temperatures in the mid-80s, with scattered, late-day storms for Saturday and Sunday.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Stay weather aware throughout today!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.