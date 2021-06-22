Columbus Co. man gets decade in prison for 16th DWI conviction

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County man will spend at least a decade in prison following his 16th driving while impaired conviction, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

James Edward Emanuel, 56, entered guilty pleas on Tuesday in Columbus County Superior Court to habitual impaired driving and habitual felon status.

On March 22, 2019, Emanuel was traveling on Old Lumberton Road when he passed a deputy going over 85 miles per hour. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on Emanuel’s vehicle and noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Emanuel as well as an open Bud Light container in a cup holder.

Prosecutors say Emanuel admitted to drinking and driving with a revoked license. The deputy alerted the Highway Patrol to continue the investigation

Emanuel was eventually arrested after he blew a .10 on a breathalyzer test.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Emanuel has at least 15 prior convictions of impaired driving, including a felony death by motor vehicle due to impaired driving conviction in Robeson County in 2010.

