Cold front moves in, First Alert issued for Sunday

By Eric Thomas
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a cold front pushed heavy showers and scattered thunderstorms across the region, a brand new air mass will slide in behind this front and set up an absolutely delightful late-June weather pattern for us over the second half of this week. 

You can expect high temperatures to only reach the low 80s with sunshine over the next few days with much lower humidity as well.  Hopefully, you will get a chance to take advantage of it.

Eric Thomas Tuesday evening forecast
Eric Thomas Tuesday evening forecast(WBTV)

Heat and humidity will gradually return in time for the weekend and this will work to fuel the return of showers on Saturday and additional thunderstorms on Sunday.  We’re posting a First Alert for Sunday and the disruptive weather to give you early notice and the best chance to consider any alternative plans.

Until then, enjoy the break in the stuffy weather over the next couple of days.

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

