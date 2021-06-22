NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Ammunition shortage could continue into 2022, gun experts say

By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the pandemic began, gun sales have increased. There are an estimated 7 million new gun owners in the past 18 months.

People were buying for self protection, target shooting, and other reasons, says Bobby Robbins of Guns Too in Lenoir.

That has put a lot of pressure on ammunition supplies, he says, and manufacturers have not been able to keep up.

One issue was that manufacturers had their own problems during COVID-19 and production slowed down or even stopped at times.

“Supply now is not keeping up with demand,” said Robbins.

He is hearing indications that the situation could ease somewhat by the end of 2021 and at least by this time next year.

Prices, though, have risen dramatically due to raw material costs and the supply and demand situation.

There are no predictions from experts yet on whether the costs will come down once supply meets demand.

Law enforcement officials contacted by WBTV said their agencies are not affected yet by the shortage.

After supply problems 13 years ago, most have kept a two-year supply on hand for training and active duty just in case.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte
I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte
The incident happened on The Plaza at 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a robbery call and found...
$50K reward offered after Duke Energy worker robbed, shot in east Charlotte
According to East Rowan High School’s football team, former player Caleb Jarvis lost his life...
High school football player dies in crash in Rowan County
Chandler Morgan gets engaged, Source: Jolie Starr
Congrats! WBTV’s Chandler Morgan gets engaged. See the photos
Customers frustrated while American Airlines forced to cancel flights due to labor shortage

Latest News

Still no arrests one year after deadly Beatties Ford Rd shooting
Still no arrests one year after deadly Beatties Ford Rd shooting
Police searching for robbery suspect in Gaston County
Police searching for robbery suspect in Gaston County
An email from a City of Charlotte employee puts a new estimate on the cost for the...
Investigation: Charlotte city emails show real cost of mobility plan is $8 billion more than originally presented
Deputies say he took more than $13,000 cash out of the registers and quickly left the store.
Police seek identity of man who stole more than $13K from Walmart