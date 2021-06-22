NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

AG: S.C. man secretly recorded thousands of videos of 19 people, including children; sentenced to 20 years

Mark Steven Ehrnschwender has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the sexual exploitation...
Mark Steven Ehrnschwender has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of minors and voyeurism.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s office says a man secretly recorded thousands of inappropriate videos of 19 people, including children over an eight-year span and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Mark Steven Ehrnschwender has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of minors and voyeurism after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree; one count of sexual exploitation of minor, third degree; and four counts of voyeurism.

On Sept. 17, 2018, investigators conducted an investigation into the use of a file-sharing program for the distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material. An online user sent sexually explicit files of children to an investigator. the investigation traced the user sharing the material to a residence located in York County. The investigator forwarded this information to another investigator with the York County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 9, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant at Ehrnschwender’s home. At that time, investigators seized a number of computer and digital-related devices and they were later examined by law enforcement.

Investigators with the South Carolina Attorney General’s office located over 501,263 photos and 8,907 videos of child sexual abuse material on these devices.

While reviewing the computer-related devices, law enforcement also uncovered over 7,500 voyeuristic videos that Ehrnschwender recorded.

The investigation revealed that Ehrschwender had placed hidden cameras in the bathrooms of his house and he secretly recorded friends and family members over at least an eight-year span. In all, Ehrnschwender recorded 19 different people, including minors, without their consent.

Judge Daniel Dewitt Hall sentenced Ehrnschwender to 10 years on the sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree charge, to be followed by a sentence of 10 years on the sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree charge. He received three years on each of the voyeurism charges, to run concurrent with the 20 years on the other charges.

He had to forfeit his computer and digital devices and will have to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte
I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte
The incident happened on The Plaza at 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a robbery call and found...
$50K reward offered after Duke Energy worker robbed, shot in east Charlotte
According to East Rowan High School’s football team, former player Caleb Jarvis lost his life...
High school football player dies in crash in Rowan County
Chandler Morgan gets engaged, Source: Jolie Starr
Congrats! WBTV’s Chandler Morgan gets engaged. See the photos
Customers frustrated while American Airlines forced to cancel flights due to labor shortage

Latest News

‘Take the high road’: CMPD sees uptick in road rage incidents, many with guns involved
The players trained with K9s and experienced real-life scenarios in a firearms simulator.
‘Cops and Cleats’: Appalachian State football players train with CMPD officers
Here's a traffic alert if you plan on driving near I-77 on Saturday. (Source: WIS)
York County deputies investigated 23 road rage incidents in 2021; warn drivers
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
S.C. reports 34 new COVID-19 cases