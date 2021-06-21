Two charged following two separate vehicle pursuits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On two recent occasions, Locust Police officers engaged in vehicle pursuits of drivers who attempted to evade traffic stops. On both occasions the drivers were caught and charged with felony flee to elude and other applicable charges.

According to Locust Police, on June 16th at approximately 1:30 am, Locust officers clocked a motorcycle speeding on West Main Street. When they attempted to stop the motorcycle the driver failed to stop and attempted to flee at a high rate of speed westbound on NC 24/27 in little to no early morning traffic. Locust officers pursued the motorcycle into Mecklenburg County over the Hwy 485 overpass before it turned around, traveling back toward Locust eastbound, and then onto side streets in the Midland area. At that point they were joined by deputies from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns, but deputies from the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office learned the identification and location of the driver shortly after the pursuit was ended. James Eaker of Lincolnton was taken into custody without incident and charged with felony flee to elude and multiple traffic violations related to the pursuit. Eaker was booked into Stanly County Jail on a $6,000 bond, and Eaker’s motorcycle was seized.

On June 20th at approximately 7:35 pm, Locust officers identified a motorcycle operated by Lloyd Springer of Stanfield in the vicinity of the Wal-Mart. Officers reported that they knew that Springer did not have a valid license to operate a motorcycle. When Locust officers attempted to stop Springer for the traffic violation, they say he failed to stop and attempted to flee down Pine Bluff Road at a high rate of speed. Locust officers pursued Springer to the River Road area of Stanfield where he ran the motorcycle into a ditch near a River Road residence and attempted to flee on foot. Mr. Springer was apprehended by Locust officers near a creek bed in the area.

The motorcycle Springer operated was determined to be reported stolen out of Rowan County. Springer was transported to Cabarrus County Jail and charged with felony flee to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, and numerous traffic violations related to the pursuit. Mr. Springer was given a $10,000 bond, and the stolen motorcycle was seized to be returned to the owner.

The Locust Police Department included in the press release that it appreciates the “fantastic working relationship and cooperation from the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office and Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, particularly in the Eaker pursuit where deputies from the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office conducted vital investigation that resulted in Mr. Eaker’s location and apprehension.”

