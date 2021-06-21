NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Thousands sign petition to stop Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth

Thousands of people have signed a petition to keep Jeff Bezos in space.
Thousands of people have signed a petition to keep Jeff Bezos in space.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jeff Bezos is heading to space next month, and some people would like him to stay there.

Several online petitions have popped up urging the Amazon CEO not to return to Earth.

One on change.org has more than 49,000 signatures. It says: “Billionaires should not exist … on Earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there.”

Obviously, Bezos is planning to return to Earth.

He will only be in space for 11 minutes on July 20, as part of the first crewed flight aboard New Shepard, his Blue Origin rocket.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to East Rowan High School’s football team, former player Caleb Jarvis lost his life...
High school football player dies in crash in Rowan County
Woman returns Amazon item through UPS, package is unable to be located
Woman returns Amazon item through UPS, package is unable to be located
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about multiple...
At least 3 people shot, multiple cars hit by bullets at party in York County, S.C.
MEDIC took two people to the hospital early Sunday morning for gunshot wounds.
CMPD investigates after two people found shot at south Charlotte apartment complex
Authorities find body of Charlotte man in lake near Raleigh

Latest News

The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal
FILE
Woman falls 200 feet off a cliff, dies during sunrise hike
The study out of the UK indicates the areas of the brain affected are the ones that control...
COVID-19 may alter brain, study claims
About 45% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Over 53% of...
US hitting encouraging milestones on virus deaths and shots
Boy Scouts discover a house they rented for an entire troop was actually nothing but a vacant...
Boy Scouts find empty lot after booking Airbnb