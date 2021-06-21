NC DHHS Flu
Teen drowns during kayaking accident in Lake Monticello

The incident is under investigation.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have released the name of the teenager who drowned in Lake Monticello over the weekend.

According to Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill, Jimmy Montufor, 19, of Charlotte, NC, drowned in the lake on Saturday. His body was recovered on Sunday.

RELATED STORY | 6-year-old Columbia boy drowns in Lake Monticello

Fairfield County Fire Services contacted South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and requested assistance Saturday evening at approximately 5 p.m.

Witnesses reported that a male individual was paddling on a kayak-style inflatable raft a short distance outside of the marked swimming area at the recreation area when he fell into the water, began struggling and disappeared.

Divers searched until after dark on Saturday and resumed the search Sunday morning. Shortly after the search resumed, a team member operating a side-scan sonar device noticed an anomaly in the water a short distance from where witnesses estimated the man went under.

The incident is being investigated by Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

