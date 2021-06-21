NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

State asks Tennessee rescue squads to join search for Summer Wells, TBI tips up to 137

Officials continue to ask for only professionals to aid in the search of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells.
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill road, officials said.(TBI)
By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday, the Hawkins County Emergency Communications posted that a statewide call-out has been requested via the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads to aid in the search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells.

Sunday marks five days since the little girl went missing from her Hawkins County home. Officials said as of Sunday afternoon they had received 137 tips related to the AMBER Alert for Summer Wells.

Friday, her father spoke to WVLT News as TBI officials continued to search the area around the home.

Thursday, Don Wells issued a written statement to CBS affiliate WJHL saying he believes his daughter was kidnapped while playing outside.

Officials continue to search the area, investigating 113 tips as of Saturday afternoon and searching nearly 700 acres as of Friday night.

The statewide call out for search teams comes as officials continue to ask that the public not search on their own, and only give credible tips via 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to East Rowan High School’s football team, former player Caleb Jarvis lost his life...
High school football player dies in crash in Rowan County
Woman returns Amazon item through UPS, package is unable to be located
Woman returns Amazon item through UPS, package is unable to be located
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about multiple...
At least 3 people shot, multiple cars hit by bullets at party in York County, S.C.
MEDIC took two people to the hospital early Sunday morning for gunshot wounds.
CMPD investigates after two people found shot at south Charlotte apartment complex
Authorities find body of Charlotte man in lake near Raleigh

Latest News

Chandler Morgan gets engaged, Source: Jolie Starr
Congrats! WBTV’s Chandler Morgan gets engaged. See the photos
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Gov. Cooper to visit Charlotte for dedication ceremony of healthcare enterprise
Gov. Cooper to visit Charlotte today
Gov. Cooper to visit Charlotte today
Monday, June 21 6 a.m.
Monday, June 21 6 a.m.