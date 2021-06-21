NC DHHS Flu
Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines

Jon Rahm poses with the trophy after winning the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in...
Jon Rahm poses with the trophy after winning the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif. on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Jeff Haynes/USGA)(Jeff Haynes | USGA Museum)
By Doug Ferguson (Associated Press)
Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday.

The first was his 3-month-old son that he cradled in his arms on Father’s Day. Then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.

Rahm holed a bending 25-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to catch Louis Oosthuizen.

He buried another curling, left-to-right birdie putt from 18 feet on the final hole for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot victory.

Rahm won his first major and returned to No. 1 in the world

