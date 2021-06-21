NC DHHS Flu
Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy involved in northeast Charlotte crash

By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash in northeast Charlotte Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Tryon Street and Sandy Avenue, near the I-85 connector.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck. Police say the deputy had a green light and was traveling through the intersection when the other vehicle turned left in front of the deputy. The deputy was not using light or siren at the time of the crash.

Police say all injuries are minor.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

