Larson romps to yet another victory for Hendrick Motorsports

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Larson went to victory lane for the fourth consecutive week after a dominating run in the first Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Larson led 264 of 300 laps Sunday to score his third consecutive win in a points race, fourth straight including last weekend’s All-Star race.

Rick Hendrick’s cars have now been to victory lane six consecutive weeks.

Nashville Superspeedway re-opened this weekend after a decade of dormancy to host the first Cup race in the Nashville-area in 37 years.

The winner then at the Fairgrounds was Geoff Bodine in the No. 5 Chevrolet, same as Larson.

