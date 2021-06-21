Larson romps to yet another victory for Hendrick Motorsports

NC DHHS Flu
LEBANON, TENNESSEE - JUNE 20: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Valvoline Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 20, 2021 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)(Logan Riely | Getty Images)
By Jenna Fryer (Associated Press)
Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Larson went to victory lane for the fourth consecutive week after a dominating run in the first Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Larson led 264 of 300 laps Sunday to score his third consecutive win in a points race, fourth straight including last weekend’s All-Star race.

Rick Hendrick’s cars have now been to victory lane six consecutive weeks.

Nashville Superspeedway re-opened this weekend after a decade of dormancy to host the first Cup race in the Nashville-area in 37 years.

The winner then at the Fairgrounds was Geoff Bodine in the No. 5 Chevrolet, same as Larson.

