UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - We are less than a month away from when you will be able to get your tickets to win this year’s St. Jude Dream Home in Union County.

The 4-bed, 3-bath home, valued at $425,000, is in the new Sabella Estates neighborhood of Monroe. Every detail of the home is meticulously thought out by Dream Home designer Haley Newton of Newton Custom Homes and Realty.

So, before this year’s home is complete, Newton recently walked us through how she does it with the help of our Dream Home partners at Ashley HomeStore.

“I’m thinking about it every day and tweaking certain things,” Newton said of the Dream Home.

Inside the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home design less than a month before tickets go on sale (Jeff Newton | Jeff Newton)

Newton says her Dream Home designs literally start from scratch.

“The first step is David Wood. He’s our architect,” she added. “We go there first to see if he’s got some plans already that we may want to look at that fit what my thoughts are on how I want the home to look.”

Newton says it’s all about space, and then it’s filling that space.

“Still, everyone loves the open floor plan, and really right now there are a lot of things that are coming back in style,” said Newton. “We’re seeing a lot more color.”

Newton starts with picking the paint colors for the whole house. She then picks cabinets, tiles and plumbing fixtures.

“That’s really fun because we get to use Breezo which is top of the line in plumbing it’s skies the limit with them,” added Haley.

She finishes up with flooring and the lighting sponsors before turning to Ashley HomeStore to make her dream come to life.

“I’ve created the dome, but they make the space pop,” said Newton.

“Once we hear Haley’s ideas, we choose from our existing ‘lifestyles,’” said Lynn Knowles, the senior category manager for Ashley HomeStore.

This year’s lifestyle design?

“I’m going to say it’s more modern refinery which is upscale, calm, textured, just very homey,” added Knowles.

We got to see some of those pieces in the store.

“The living room of the home is this beautiful leather collection from Ashley furniture,” said Knowles as she showed us some of the pieces.

We also got some insight into a bonus feature in the home.

“I kind of went with the “at-home mom or dad” theme working from home. So, we did an at home office that is off of the master suite,” said Newton. “I wanted [the paint] to be very dark, but classy so we’ve got some panel mold going on… there’s going to be sliding barn doors on a track,” she added.

“We want to make sure we’re creating a distinction from the bedroom so that you’re not blending sleeping and working like some do right now,” added Knowles. “The chairs are high-back. The desk will be facing the door. It’s going to be beautiful.”

The 4-bed, 3-bath home, valued at $425,000, is in the new Sabella Estates neighborhood of Monroe. (Photo provided to WBTV | Photo provided to WBTV)

Knowles says she’s ultimately hoping for this reaction, “I can see myself living here. And I need to go buy a ticket!”

Because while what goes into the home is fun, they both agree it is always about the kids.

“To help the children and their families through a very, very difficult time,” said Knowles as she fought back tears. If we can just do a little bit over and above what we normally do. It’s just one way that we can love on them and help them turn a bad memory into a good one hopefully.”

You can reserve your ticket to win this year’s Dream Home for just $100 starting Thursday, July 15th. Be sure to stay tuned to WBTV for stories about how your support will make a difference in the lives of the children and their families who are treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

