I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fiery wreck has I-77 northbound in north Charlotte backed up for miles.

Medic says one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The wreck happened on I-77 north near the Harris Boulevard exit.

Major fire shuts down I-77 NB. Witnesses tell me a tow truck hit a sign and wrecked causing a huge fire from at least two vehicles. Freeway is backed up for miles. pic.twitter.com/2EZOoraiyo — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) June 21, 2021

Witnesses at the scene told WBTV that a tow truck hit a sign and wrecked causing a huge fire from at least two vehicles.

All but one lane are shut down on I-77 north near Harris Boulevard. Officials have not said when they expect the lanes to reopen.

No other information was provided.

