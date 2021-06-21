I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte
Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fiery wreck has I-77 northbound in north Charlotte backed up for miles.
Medic says one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The wreck happened on I-77 north near the Harris Boulevard exit.
Witnesses at the scene told WBTV that a tow truck hit a sign and wrecked causing a huge fire from at least two vehicles.
All but one lane are shut down on I-77 north near Harris Boulevard. Officials have not said when they expect the lanes to reopen.
No other information was provided.
