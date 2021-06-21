Hot and muggy Monday, with a First Alert for Tuesday storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This afternoon will be hot and muggy, with a few late day storms. Afternoon high temperatures will be around 91 degrees.

Claudette is expected to move out into the Atlantic Ocean throughout our afternoon.

Monday: 91° and muggy, with a few late-day storms

First Alert Tuesday: Scattered strong to severe storms possible

Wednesday – Friday: Drier, with low to mid 80s

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a few rain showers possible. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 70s by daybreak Tuesday.

A First Alert has been issued for Tuesday, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas, bringing another round of rain and storms that will impact outdoor work and activities. Rain chances will be possible at any point in the day on Tuesday, with higher chances for rain and storms Tuesday afternoon.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Tuesday high temperatures will be around 84 degrees.

Hot and muggy conditions develop for our Monday afternoon, with a few late day storms possible. Tuesday is a First Alert Day, with a better chance for rain and storms; some storms may be strong to severe. Drier and more comfortable weather returns for Wednesday. #wbtv pic.twitter.com/BU3GT9NTvp — Jason Myers (@JMyersWeather) June 21, 2021

Drier weather develops Wednesday and Thursday, with less muggy conditions. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm, with a few storms possible, and afternoon high temperatures around 84 degrees.

The weekend will feature high temperatures in the mid-80s, with scattered storms for Saturday and Sunday.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV First Alert Weather app.

Have a great start to the week!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.