Hot and muggy Monday, with a First Alert for Tuesday storms

By Jason Myers
Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain diminishes overnight into early Monday morning, with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees by daybreak Monday.

Monday will be a hotter and overall drier day, yet a few late day storms will be possible. Monday afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees. Claudette is expected to move across the Outer Banks and into the Atlantic Ocean by late Monday, re-strengthening into a tropical storm.

  • Monday: 90° and muggy, with a few late-day storms
  • First Alert Tuesday: Scattered strong to severe storms possible
  • Wednesday – Friday: Drier, with low to mid 80s

A First Alert has been issued for Tuesday, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas, bringing another round of rain and storms that will impact outdoor work and activities. A few strong to severe storms will be possible for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

Drier weather develops Wednesday through Friday, with high temperatures in the mid-80s, with a stray storm possible.

Next weekend will feature high temperatures in the mid-80s, with scattered storms for Saturday and Sunday.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Have a great start to the week!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

