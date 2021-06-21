Good Question: How can you avoid summer money mistakes?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer is here and coronavirus restrictions are easing up.

Everyone has been cooped up for so long that you just want to splurge to go do something fun.

But you need to be careful because you could make some serious money mistakes.

Mark Henry, from Alloy Wealth Management, discusses how we can avoid some costly decisions.

Henry has four key strategies:

Strategy 1 - make a summer budget.

“Let’s change it to a spending plan,” Henry said. “You gotta have a spending plan. Plan of how you’re going to spend the money this summer. So, there’s a big want list of everything we want to do, but does it fit in the budget or spending plan. What you could actually afford? Do it.”

Strategy 2 – control your credit card.

“Well, it’s just so easy, especially after a year like last year where you want to go ahead with the family and say ‘hey, we’re going to splurge,’” Henry said. “We’re going to do that, and I get it. I understand that, but I would encourage you to not spend more than you can put it in the spending plan. If you use a charge card, make sure you’re only charging what you can pay off when the bill comes due.”

Strategy 3 – pay attention to details.

“They matter, especially when you take the extended vacation or the summer of your dreams,” Henry said. “Put the bills on autopay so you don’t miss one accidentally and then hurt your credit rating and damage your credit rating just because you were taking a vacation. Think about putting the mail on hold or having a secure friend. You don’t want to leave a mail in the mailbox while you’re gone.”

Strategy 4 – prioritize your savings

“Think of it this way, it’s really not that hard if you if you can get on the spending plan where you contribute, maybe to the 401K,” Henry said. “Then you take your take home, check the money you deposit, and you take a certain percentage of that, and that goes into savings. And then maybe tithing. And then after that, now it’s time to use the rest of the money to pay all the bills and then do this great trip or vacation. We want to do this summer, and if you prioritize it and make sure saving comes in first, you’re not going to find yourself in trouble later on.”

Henry says saving is important because many are still catching up because of the pandemic.

“They gotta remember if it’s been a hard year and you do have some catching up to do so figure out a less expensive way to do it,” Henry said. “Vacations don’t have to be camping as one. You can still go to campgrounds and tent camp. The kids will remember that long after they forgot the hotel vacation.”

