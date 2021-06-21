NC DHHS Flu
Fire destroys $5M, 18-bedroom North Carolina beachfront home

By Associated Press
Updated: 9 minutes ago
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina say a fire destroyed an 18-bedroom oceanfront rental home valued at nearly $5 million, forcing evacuations of nearby residences.

News outlets report Kill Devil Hills Fire Department personnel were called to the home early Sunday in response to a report of flames at the front entrance.

No one was injured in the fire, which also damaged multiple vehicles in the driveway of the home.

The fire spread to homes on both sides as well as a motel pool.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

