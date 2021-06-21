NC DHHS Flu
Congrats! WBTV’s Chandler Morgan gets engaged. See the photos

It was a big weekend for one of the members of the WBTV family.
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a big weekend for one of the members of the WBTV News family. Chandler Morgan got engaged to her partner Matt Harris on Sunday in a surprise helped planned by one of her best friends.

Morgan made the announcement across social media on Monday saying “I said YES this weekend to spending the rest of my life with the love of my life!”

It was a surprise in the works for months. Morgan says her fiancé told her that he would be going up to Concord to spend the afternoon with some friends to play golf. She was Mooresville helping one of her best friends with an event that they would be putting on for their local business.

Morgan said, “I was helping [my best friend] with something at the event and had my back turned. When I turned around, Matt was there dressed in his handsome navy suit. I was completely stunned and shocked! He asked me if I would spend the rest of our lives together. My response? ‘Absolutely!’”

During the surprise, Matt shared stories of how he’d gotten Chandler’s dad’s blessing.

The engagement ring is custom-made and the setting is his parents’ previous setting that they used until their 25th anniversary. Matt’s parents have been married for 35 years. For her wedding band, the couple plans on using one of Chandler’s grandmother’s rings.

Everyone at WBTV wishes Chandler and Matt the very best!

Chandler Morgan's engagement ring, Source: Chandler Morgan
Chandler Morgan's engagement ring, Source: Chandler Morgan(Chandler Morgan)

