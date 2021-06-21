City council votes 6-5 to approve Charlotte 2040 comprehensive plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte City Council has voted 6-5 to approve the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

After the vote, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said everyone has to take responsibility to move the city forward, regardless of who won or lost the vote. Mayor Lyles says everyone should bring their A game to the table.

The Planning Committee of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission reviewed and unanimously approved the final recommended version of the plan last Tuesday night.

“The 2040 plan addresses critical issues from housing affordability and economic mobility to environmental sustainability and transportation,” said Sam Spencer, chair of the Planning Commission. “The final draft reflects years of hard work by city staff, the Planning Commission, the Charlotte City Council and community leaders and residents from every corner of Charlotte.”

The plan includes an implementation strategy and discusses next steps for community area mapping, both of which officials say are “critical components” to implementing the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO).

Officials say the UDO will be the primary tool to implement the 2040 Comprehensive Plan policies through development regulations. It will combine multiple development ordinances, including the Zoning Ordinance, into one set of regulations.

“These regulations will help shape future development so that it results in the type of complete communities and places defined by the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan goals and policies,” the website reads. “The UDO is also instrumental in implementing other City policies that will nest under the Comprehensive Plan’s overarching guidance such as Charlotte Moves, the Urban Street Design Guidelines, the Strategic Energy Action Plan, the Urban Forestry Master Plan, and the Tree Canopy Action Plan.”

To view or learn more about the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan, visit cltfuture2040.com.

