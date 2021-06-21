Amazon program helps Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs seeking success

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Amazon is taking extra steps to help Black-owned businesses.

The company’s Black Business Accelerator program is designed with equity in mind for Black entrepreneurs. The program was launched this year.

The one-year program provides financial and promotional support for business owners.

Playtime Edventures is one of those businesses.

Kevin Gatlin, the CEO and found, has been a part of the beta class for the program since February and he says the past four months have been crucial to his success.

Playtime Edventures makes interactive and educational kids bedding for children’s hospitals, shelters, and at home.

Gatlin told WBTV he was selling sets on Amazon by himself last year, but the pandemic didn’t make it easy.

He said Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator program has given him the guidance to better market his products and attract more customers across the country.

The BBA program also supports entrepreneurs with grants, mentorship, and marketing for Amazon sales.

“It’s the ability for us to learn and scale to just compete. In our communities usually, there is a lack of resources, so their program has provided resources not only for me but as I learned I’ll be able to reach down and pass those resources to others in the community as well,” Gatlin said.

Once the program ends, the goal is to pay it forward to other Black-owned businesses by sharing the knowledge and skills that were provided through Amazon.

For more information and to sign up for the BBA program, or want to apply, visit this website.

