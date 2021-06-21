NC DHHS Flu
$50K reward offered after Duke Energy worker robbed, shot in east Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives are offering a $50,000 reward for information after a Duke Energy worker was robbed and shot in east Charlotte Friday night.

The incident happened on The Plaza at 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a robbery call and found one victim, a Duke Energy line technician, with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the worker was approached by two unknown suspects at gunpoint while performing routine work. The worker was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police report said the line technician told officers that two Hispanic males demanded his wallet and phone at gunpoint and then shot him.

Crime Stoppers has received a private donation, as a reward, of $50,000 for any information leading to an arrest in this case.

Shooting during robbery leaves one person seriously injured

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

