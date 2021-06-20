NC DHHS Flu
York County Sheriff’s Office investigates two separate shootings at Clover Juneteenth event

Credit: York County Sheriff's Office
Credit: York County Sheriff's Office
By Kristi O'Connor
Updated: 21 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened at a Juneteenth celebration in Clover, S.C. Saturday. At least three people were shot in one shooting. Deputies say someone shot at a car in a separate shooting.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about multiple shots fired just before 11:30 p.m. near Oakridge Road and Bellaire Circle in the Oakridge community.

Investigators say three people were shot. Two of the victims were taken to a hospital in Gaston County, N.C. in personal vehicles. Deputies say the third victim, a 17-year-old, was airlifted to Atrium Health in Charlotte. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, all three victims are residents of Gaston County.

In addition to the three victims, deputies say multiple cars were hit by bullets.

Deputies say no one is in custody related to the shooting. If you know of anything, you are asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or CRIMESTOPPERS of York County at 877-409-4321.

York County Sheriff’s deputies are also investigating a separate shooting that happened about a half hour earlier, involving the same Juneteenth celebration event.

Deputies say they responded to Regal Road and Oakridge Road for a road rage incident in which shots were fired. Deputies say the victim told detectives a car leaving the Juneteenth celebration quickly pulled in front of his car and almost caused a crash.

The victim says he honked his horn and flashed his headlights at the car that pulled in front of him. The victim says the car pulled up beside him and fired shots at the side of his car.

According to the York County Sheriff’s office, the man’s wife was in the car with him, as well as two children, ages 11 and 8. Deputies say a bullet hole was found in the right rear passenger door where one of the children was sitting.

Deputies say the suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks driving a dark-colored four-door Chevy Malibu with a Georgia license plate.

York County Sheriff’s Deputies ask you to contact them with any information at 803-628-3059 or by calling CRIMESTOPPERS of York County at 877-409-4321.

