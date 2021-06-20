Rowan church reports that trailer packed with clothes and supplies for a mission trip was stolen during worship on Sunday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County church is reporting that someone made off with a trailer packed with clothes and supplies for a mission trip.

“Today these young adults were set and ready to go on their mission trip, but our trailer with all our tools, clothing and stuff was stolen right off of the church parking lot,” wrote Union Lutheran Church on its Facebook page.

The church is located in the 4000 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Rowan County.

“We will keep serving and not be brought to stumble,” the church pledged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

