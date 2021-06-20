NC DHHS Flu
President Joe Biden to visit North Carolina to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - President Joe Biden is visiting North Carolina this week to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

President Biden will travel to Raleigh on Thursday, June 24.

The president’s visit will be to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts.

On June 10, Governor Roy Cooper announced that he was launching four $1 million cash drawings as an incentive for North Carolina residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine and boost the state’s overall vaccination percentage.

Gov. Cooper launching four $1 million cash drawings as COVID-19 vaccine incentive in N.C.

“We’re pulling out all the stops,” Cooper said during a press conference at a vaccination clinic in Johnston County, North Carolina, where he announced 2.5 million adults still needed to be vaccinated. “People coming in today to get there first shot will be entered twice to the four drawings,” Cooper said June 18, days ahead of the first drawing.

The state has recently fallen behind the national pace of vaccinations with only 54 percent of adults who have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, That percentage is in comparison with nearly 64 percent of adults nationwide, according to state Department of Health and Human Services data.

“In North Carolina, we still have around 2 and a half million adults who are not vaccinated. Getting this life-saving vaccine to those people is critical for the health of our state and the health of our economy,” Gov. Cooper said.

