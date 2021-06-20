NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

NC governor again vetoes gun-rights bill for more churches

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed another piece of gun-rights legislation that would allow parishioners at more churches to be armed.

The veto by the Democratic governor on Friday marked the second year in a row he’s blocked the idea.

The legislation advanced by Republicans says people going to religious services at a location where private schools also meet can carry handguns if they have a concealed weapons permit.

Attendees of stand-alone churches already have that ability. Cooper says the state should keep guns off school grounds to protect teacher and students.

Republicans will need Democratic help to override the veto. That didn’t happen in 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Thomas, shown in a 2014 file photo
Former Union Co. commissioner arrested on ‘revenge porn’ charges
Woman returns Amazon item through UPS, package is unable to be located
Woman returns Amazon item through UPS, package is unable to be located
END OF AN ERA: Charlotte staple Price’s Chicken Coop officially closes after nearly 60 years
END OF AN ERA: Charlotte staple Price’s Chicken Coop officially closes after nearly 60 years
Police: Man loses control of car, killed in crash near Whitewater Center
Dozens of people came out to celebrate the 24th annual Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas.
Juneteenth celebrations continue this weekend

Latest News

Father’s Day First Alert: Tornado Warning issued for Union County
Father’s Day First Alert: Storms roll through WBTV viewing area
While many advocates and politicians are celebrating the gesture, some believe it doesn’t go...
“Freedom is an ongoing fight:” Advocates say Juneteenth’s recognition as a federal holiday is only the beginning
The church members asked for prayers in dealing with the situation.
Rowan church reports that trailer packed with clothes and supplies for a mission trip was stolen during worship on Sunday
Uralkali Haas F1 Team will return to action at the Styrian Grand Prix, to be held at Spielberg,...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team fights through challenging day in French Grand Prix