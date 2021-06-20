NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Infant dies after bathtub drowning in Pink Hill home

(Source: Gray News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning that happened in the bathtub of a home in Pink Hill on Sunday.

Lenoir County Emergency Medical Services responded to a 911 call from 5258 Murphy Road in Pink Hill at 2 p.m. and found a 9-month-old child had drowned in a bathtub inside the home.

Family members and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures, but were unable to revive the child, LCSO said.

“Any loss of a child is a terrible tragedy, especially on a special event such as Father’s Day,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family for their loss.”

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether there was any criminal wrongdoing and no names have been released.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Thomas, shown in a 2014 file photo
Former Union Co. commissioner arrested on ‘revenge porn’ charges
Woman returns Amazon item through UPS, package is unable to be located
Woman returns Amazon item through UPS, package is unable to be located
According to East Rowan High School’s football team, former player Caleb Jarvis lost his life...
High school football player dies in crash in Rowan County
END OF AN ERA: Charlotte staple Price’s Chicken Coop officially closes after nearly 60 years
END OF AN ERA: Charlotte staple Price’s Chicken Coop officially closes after nearly 60 years
Police: Man loses control of car, killed in crash near Whitewater Center

Latest News

Customers frustrated while American Airlines forced to cancel flights due to labor shortage
Multiple shot after Juneteenth event in Clover, S.C.
Multiple shot after Juneteenth event in Clover, S.C.
Former Rowan Co. high school football player dies in crash
Former Rowan Co. high school football player dies in crash
Happy Father's Day! Tell us about your dad
Happy Father's Day! Tell us about your dad