High school football player dies in crash in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former high school football player, who recently graduated this year, died in a crash in Rowan County Saturday night.

According to East Rowan High School’s football team, former player Caleb Jarvis lost his life in the crash on Saturday.

“The Mustang Football family is devastated to hear about the loss of former player, Caleb Jarvis,” the football team posted on Facebook.

The football team is asking for prayers for Jarvis’s family, friends, former teammates, coaches, teachers and all whose lives he was a part of.

Caleb was a 2021 Graduate of East Rowan High School.

