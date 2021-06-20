Group protests promo of canceled Juneteenth event at Historic Latta Plantation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Historic Latta Plantation has faced backlash over a Juneteenth promotion it planned to have this weekend.

On Saturday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Chapter of the NAACP protested the Historic Latta Plantation. Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation closed the site after a controversial event was scheduled for Juneteenth.

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

The event called for actors to tell the stories of slave owners, referred to as quote “white refugees” who were out of a job after slaves became free.

Many say the promotion of the event was insensitive and racist.

“There should have been some oversight to say, ‘hey this is wrong, this is an incentive, we are not mentioning that,’ said Charlotte activist Kass Ottley. “None of that happened.”

Mecklenburg County cut ties with the historic foundation that runs the site.

The gates will remain closed until further notice.

There were also a handful of people at the Latta Plantation protest Saturday who were in support of the now-canceled event. They were dressed as Union Soldiers.

They called themselves “freedmen and former slaves.” One of them told WBTV the Juneteenth event was meant to be educational.

“A lot of people are mad because of the language used,” the protester who didn’t want to be identified said, “It shouldn’t matter what language was used. History is much uglier than the words used.”

WBTV reached out to talk with Ian Campbell, the site operator for Historic Latta Plantation.

In a previous statement, Campbell said he will not apologize for the event where he meant to educate others.

