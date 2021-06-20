Father’s Day First Alert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Not the best day to grill out for dad.

Showers and thunderstorms possible today

A little break on Monday

Another First Alert for rain on Tuesday

We are certainly in an active pattern these days. We are tracking the remnants of Claudette as it makes its way across the south. We are on the northern edge of the system moving across the southeast.

However, we are still in the path of showers. Some could be heavy at times. There could even be a few strong to severe storms. We will be monitoring it all day. Highs will reach the low 80s.

Monday will bring a little break. There’s a 30% chance for afternoon thunderstorms with a high close to 90°.

The next First Alert is on Tuesday. A cold front will move through and bring a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some could be strong to severe. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

The rest of the week should quiet down. Highs will be in the mid 80s and rain chances will be low.

Happy Father’s Day!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

