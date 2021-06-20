Early morning homicide leaves one dead, another wounded in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning near an east Charlotte apartment complex.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 1:45 a.m. near the 1700 block of Eastcrest Drive. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Homicide Investigation in the Eastway Division https://t.co/8VXM48yfrj — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 20, 2021

Both were taken to an area hospital by Medic, one with life-threatening injuries. That person died from their injuries around 5 a.m.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.