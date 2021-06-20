NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

The eagle lands at Torrey Pines for Oosthuizen, Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes tees off on the fifth hole during the third round at the 2021 U.S. Open at...
Mackenzie Hughes tees off on the fifth hole during the third round at the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif. on Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Darren Carroll/USGA)(Darren Carroll | USGA Museum)
By Doug Ferguson (Associated Press)
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen brought the memories of Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines back to life. Each made length-of-the-green eagle putts at Nos. 13 and 18.

That’s what Woods did in the third round in 2008 on his way to the title.

Hughes and Oosthuizen wound up tied for the lead along with Russell Henley.

This U.S. Open is suddenly filled with possibilities. Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau were two shots behind.

Eight players were separated by three shots. On that list is Jon Rahm and Matthew Wolff.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
Searchers comb river after 3 tubers die, 2 disappear at dam
Historic Latta Plantation is located in Huntersville, just outside Charlotte.
Historic Latta Plantation closed until further notice following Juneteenth event controversy, protest still planned for Saturday
Alexander Dewsbury
Former Porter Ridge teacher charged with sex crimes against student
Price's Chicken Coop
Price’s Chicken Coop, iconic Charlotte restaurant, closing after 59 years
Woman returns Amazon item through UPS, package is unable to be located
Woman returns Amazon item through UPS, package is unable to be located

Latest News

Butler drives Wolfpack past Stanford 10-4 in CWS opener
Matthew Sharpstene plays a shot on the ninth hole during a practice round at the 2021 U.S. Open...
Charlotte 49ers golfer Matthew Sharpstene ready to tee it up at the US Open
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at mandatory minicamp on Wednesday
Day 2 of Carolina Panthers mandatory minicamp
(NFL)
NFL loosening many COVID restrictions for vaccinated players