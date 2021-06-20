NC DHHS Flu
CMPD investigates after two people found shot at south Charlotte apartment complex

MEDIC took two people to the hospital early Sunday morning for gunshot wounds.
By Kristi O'Connor
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating after two people were found shot at a south Charlotte apartment complex.

CMPD say they responded to the 6600 block of Dupont Drive just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday. Dupont Drive is near Old Pineville Road in South Charlotte.

Police say they found one person with a gunshot wound. MEDIC took the patient to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say a short time later, a second person who had been shot was found. MEDIC also transported that victim to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not release any information about what happened or if they have any suspects. They say detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

