NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Butler drives Wolfpack past Stanford 10-4 in CWS opener

By Eric Olson (Associated Press)
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jonny Butler homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Reid Johnston pitched six strong innings and North Carolina State opened the College World Series with a 10-4 victory over Stanford.

The Wolfpack knocked out No. 1 national seed Arkansas in super regionals last week. They continued their postseason roll in the first CWS game since 2019. The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic.

Johnston limited the Cardinal to Tim Tawa’s solo homer and a single through six innings.

He wore down in the seventh and turned the game over to closer Evan Justice.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
Searchers comb river after 3 tubers die, 2 disappear at dam
Historic Latta Plantation is located in Huntersville, just outside Charlotte.
Historic Latta Plantation closed until further notice following Juneteenth event controversy, protest still planned for Saturday
Alexander Dewsbury
Former Porter Ridge teacher charged with sex crimes against student
Price's Chicken Coop
Price’s Chicken Coop, iconic Charlotte restaurant, closing after 59 years
Woman returns Amazon item through UPS, package is unable to be located
Woman returns Amazon item through UPS, package is unable to be located

Latest News

Mackenzie Hughes tees off on the fifth hole during the third round at the 2021 U.S. Open at...
The eagle lands at Torrey Pines for Oosthuizen, Hughes
Matthew Sharpstene plays a shot on the ninth hole during a practice round at the 2021 U.S. Open...
Charlotte 49ers golfer Matthew Sharpstene ready to tee it up at the US Open
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at mandatory minicamp on Wednesday
Day 2 of Carolina Panthers mandatory minicamp
(NFL)
NFL loosening many COVID restrictions for vaccinated players