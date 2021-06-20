NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river

Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in Rockingham County.(Source: WTVD via CNN)
By Associated Press
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — Local officials in North Carolina say the body of a fourth tuber has been found in a river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday that authorities received a 911 call about 10 a.m. reporting a body in the Dan River.

The sheriff’s office said crews have begun efforts to recover the body.

The victim’s identity is yet to be confirmed.

Two tubers had been missing. One was a 7-year-old boy. The other was a 35-year-old woman.

One tuber now remains missing following Wednesday night’s accident that involved nine people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Thomas, shown in a 2014 file photo
Former Union Co. commissioner arrested on ‘revenge porn’ charges
Woman returns Amazon item through UPS, package is unable to be located
Woman returns Amazon item through UPS, package is unable to be located
Dozens of people came out to celebrate the 24th annual Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas.
Juneteenth celebrations continue this weekend
Police: Man loses control of car, killed in crash near Whitewater Center
END OF AN ERA: Charlotte staple Price’s Chicken Coop officially closes after nearly 60 years
END OF AN ERA: Charlotte staple Price’s Chicken Coop officially closes after nearly 60 years

Latest News

One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland
We are still in the path of showers. Some could be heavy at times. There could even be a few...
Father’s Day First Alert
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
Official: Crash, ‘likely’ due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama
Family members of a Harris County deputy constable were shot during a home invasion.
Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas