Biden spends Father’s Day golfing with grandson, first lady honors president as “anchor” of family

By Caroline Linton | CBS News
Updated: 1 hour ago
(CBS News) - President Joe Biden spent Father’s Day golfing with his grandson, Robert “Hunter” Biden II, at Fieldstone Golf Club in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House said Sunday.  Mr. Biden’s 15-year-old grandson is the son of his late son, Beau Biden.

Steve Ricchetti, a counselor to the president, joined them.

Meanwhile, first lady Jill Biden posted a tribute her father on social media. “My dad, a Navy Signalman in World War II, was my first hero,” Jill Biden wrote. “If I close my eyes, I can still hear his encouraging voice saying, ‘Good for you, Jilly-bean!’”

Jill Biden’s father, Donald Jacobs, died in 1999. “I miss him everyday,” she wrote, adding that her “heart is with those who are also missing their dads today.”

She also shared an undated family photo of herself, Mr. Biden and their children, Hunter, Ashley and Beau, who died in 2015.

“And to the father of my children, @POTUS, your boundless love for our family is our anchor. We love you, Joe. Happy #FathersDay,” she wrote along the photo.

Mr. Biden and Jill Biden attended St. Joseph on the Brandywine church on Saturday, and visited the graveyard where Beau Biden is buried.

Vice President Kamala Harris also shared a message on social media celebrating her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff. The vice president posted a photo of Emhoff along with his two children, Cole and Ella Emhoff. Alongside the photo, she wrote “America’s fathers make families stronger. They make our nation stronger. Today, we celebrate the fathers in our families, our communities, and our country.”

