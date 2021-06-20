NC DHHS Flu
Authorities find body of Charlotte man in lake near Raleigh

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Associated Press
Updated: 21 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -Authorities in North Carolina say they have found the body of a 30-year-old Charlotte man who drowned in a lake outside of Raleigh.

The News & Observer reported Sunday that Jamal Brinson was found after a 24-hour search in Falls Lake.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Brinson drowned Saturday afternoon near the Highway 50 boat ramp.

Witnesses said Brinson was part of a group of friends that rented a boat.

He drowned after he jumped into the lake to get a piece of clothing that had been blown off the vessel.

Investigators said they are continuing to gather information about the incident.

