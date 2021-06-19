Woman returns Amazon item through UPS, package is unable to be located

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More shipping problems for WBTV viewers; this time, for one local woman who tried to return items she bought online that got lost!

Windy Knox returned a four-piece patio set to Amazon in March.

It cost $246.

She brought it to the UPS store.

“And I asked for a label from Amazon and the third party company sent me a label that UPS wouldn’t accept,” said Knox.

She said UPS said the label from the third party didn’t work.

“Since the label didn’t work, I called UPS, I mean Amazon, and they said to go ahead and pay for the shipping,” said Knox.

She said Amazon told her she would be reimbursed once the company received the item.

So, she paid $183 to ship it out and got the tracking number. But the tracking details showed the shipment wasn’t moving.

That’s when she contacted corporate UPS.

“They told me that they would investigate it and they sent me an email saying that your package has been lost,” she said.

The email from UPS says they are moving forward with the claims process and were unable to locate Knox’s package.

In May, she got a check for just $283.

Knox believes she is due $246 dollars, the cost of the item, plus $183 in shipping.

“Yes, so I’m short $146.”

WBTV contacted UPS.

They said, in part, “For UPS shipments, if customers do not declare the value of the item at the time of the transaction and purchase Declared Value for that amount, the maximum reimbursement for the item’s value is $100.”

They said the local franchise owner of the UPS store reimbursed her the shipping charges as a gesture of good will.

WBTV asked UPS to reconsider, and they did agree, after out request, to provide a full refund.

Amazon spokesperson Max Gleber said, “We work hard to provide customers with a great experience and deeply regret that this situation did not live up to our high standards. We are working directly with the customer to address this and make it right.”

Further, Amazon has agreed to reimburse Knox the full $146.66.

Knox tells us Amazon told her they sent her a link to a FedEx label, but she never received it.

“I don’t recall receiving it unless I saw it and I clicked on it and it didn’t work.”

She also got a call from UPS who was apologetic about the situation.

“I just felt like I saw the stories that you all have helped so many people so I was just like let me just give it a try . . . I was so glad I reached out and it did not take long at all. I’m so thankful for WBTV,” said Knox.

If you go through UPS, the company suggests declaring a value on the item. There’s declared value coverage you can pay for which enables the UPS Store to reimburse you for the value of the item. They also suggest letting the UPS Store pack your items, so you qualify for reimbursement if something happens.

