Union Co. planning board member arrested on ‘revenge porn’ charges

Jonathan Thomas, shown in a 2014 file photo
Jonathan Thomas, shown in a 2014 file photo
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Union County commissioner and current chairman of the county’s Planning Board has been arrested for charges related to North Carolina’s “revenge porn” laws.

Jonathan Ryan Thomas was arrested June 1 and charged with disclosure of private images.

Under North Carolina law, a person can be charged with this offense if they knowingly disclose an image of another person with the intent to (or cause others to) coerce, harass, intimidate, demean, humiliate, or cause financial loss to the other person.

WBTV news partner The Charlotte Observer reports Thomas allegedly recorded video and took photos of a woman engaging in sex acts, unbeknownst to the woman.

The Union County Planning Board’s website has Thomas listed as serving through March, 2022.

This is a developing story.

