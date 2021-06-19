Shooting during robbery leaves one person seriously injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured Friday night during a robbery in northeast Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a robbery around 9:30 p.m. at the 4000 block of The Plaza. When they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

The person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

