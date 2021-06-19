Police: Man loses control of car, killed in crash near Whitewater Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 31-year-old man was killed in a car wreck Friday evening near the Whitewater Center in Charlotte.

Police say the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. when the driver of a Honda Accord lost control around a curve, went over a median and collided with small boulders and a tree.

Matthew James Hughes died at the scene, while a juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the car was traveling north on Whitewater Center Parkway toward Belmeade Drive when the driver lost control.

Several motorists arrived shortly after the crash and called 911.

Officers say excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, and alcohol impairment is also suspected.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169 extension 2. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.