NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Man loses control of car, killed in crash near Whitewater Center

By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 31-year-old man was killed in a car wreck Friday evening near the Whitewater Center in Charlotte.

Police say the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. when the driver of a Honda Accord lost control around a curve, went over a median and collided with small boulders and a tree.

Matthew James Hughes died at the scene, while a juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the car was traveling north on Whitewater Center Parkway toward Belmeade Drive when the driver lost control.

Several motorists arrived shortly after the crash and called 911.

Officers say excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, and alcohol impairment is also suspected.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169 extension 2. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
Searchers comb river after 3 tubers die, 2 disappear at dam
Historic Latta Plantation is located in Huntersville, just outside Charlotte.
Historic Latta Plantation closed until further notice following Juneteenth event controversy, protest still planned for Saturday
Price's Chicken Coop
Price’s Chicken Coop, iconic Charlotte restaurant, closing after 59 years
Alexander Dewsbury
Former Porter Ridge teacher charged with sex crimes against student
Woman returns Amazon item through UPS, package is unable to be located
Woman returns Amazon item through UPS, package is unable to be located

Latest News

24 years ago, he brought Juneteenth to Charlotte. Today, he wants to see unity.
24 years ago, he brought Juneteenth to Charlotte. Today, he wants to see unity.
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out
Jonathan Thomas, shown in a 2014 file photo
Former Union Co. commissioner arrested on ‘revenge porn’ charges
Chris Nikic (left) with Caleb Prewitt.
Role model inspires boy with Down Syndrome to complete mini-triathlon