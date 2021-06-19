Here’s one way to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a time for celebration.

For decades, Black people have been celebrating Juneteenth and the meaning behind it. Juneteenth commemorates the day the last enslaved Africans were told they were free. When they were given their freedom—it was cause for celebration.

With the newest federal holiday now pushed into the forefront, many people admit they do not know how to celebrate it. One great way to celebrate is to read up on the history of Juneteenth. Also, many people are choosing to honor the day by visiting Black-owned businesses.

At Burney’s in NoDa, anyone walking through the doors can feel the excitement in the air.

”For Juneteenth it’s special,” said Head Baker Jalen Marlowe.

She spent her day packing pies that the business was selling for the day. However, in her mind, she is preparing for Saturday.

”How we celebrate July the 4th we can celebrate our independence,” said Marlowe.

Alongside her, Jaylen Riley, who cannot wait to help people commemorate with glazed croissants and cupcakes.

”I love it. It’s one more day to celebrate,” said Riley.

It is that celebration he hopes fuels people to come into Burney’s and support the Black-owned business; bridging an educational connection using sweets and treats.

”It helps other races understand what we’ve been through and all of our struggles and what we have been able to overcome,” he said.

Marlowe says it is not only showing Juneteenth support but creating a cycle of giving back.

”Put money in the Black businesses we can pour that back into the community,” said Marlowe.

For them, celebrations of this newest holiday are going to be sweet.

”Come out get some apple fritters, croissants, macrons and cupcakes. We have a lot of options,” said Marlowe.

