First Alert for a wet Father’s Day

By Leigh Brock
Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The timing of the tropical rain has changed a bit...

  • Wet start to Father’s Day
  • Heavy rain is possible
  • Another First Alert for rain on Tuesday

Let’s start with today. If you’re making plans for your dad, today might be your better bet. It will be hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s. However, there’s only a 30 percent chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

Seven day rain chances
Seven day rain chances(First Alert Weather)

The remnants of our tropical system will head through South Carolina on Sunday. The heaviest rain will fall the farther south you go. There will be less to the north. The system has sped up a bit. The heaviest rain will fall on Sunday morning. There should be showers left around after that. Some places could pick up 1-3″ of rain. The mountains and foothills should end up with half an inch or less. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(First Alert Weather)

Monday looks less active as of now. There could be a few afternoon thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be warm and muggy with a high in the upper 80s.

Tuesday brings our next First Alert. A cold front will move in and provide more rain. A few storms could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

After that, we get a break. Highs will be in the mid 80s the rest of the week and rain chances will be low.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

